4 of robbers' gang held, mobiles, vehicles seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 17

The Ludhiana police claimed to have busted a gang of mobile phone snatchers and arrested four of its members. The miscreants also used to loot vehicles from people in the area.

The police recovered six motorcycles, 14 mobile phones, two scooters and some sharp weapons from them.

The suspects have been identified as Deepak Yadav, Amandeep Singh, Mandeep Singh and Parvesh Kumar, all residents of Phullanwal village.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh said a police patrol party received information that a gang of snatchers was active in the area and its members had snatched several mobile phones and forcibly taken away two-wheelers from city residents in the recent past.

The ASI said as per information, the gang members were sitting at some park at Daad village where they were supposed to deliver looted vehicles and mobile phones to the buyers. Accordingly, the police conducted a raid and nabbed the gang members along with looted items.

The ASI said now, the police remand of the gang members would be sought from court to inquire about their involvement in past incidents of snatchings which were lying unsolved till date. Even buyers who had bought the looted vehicles and phones might also face action.

The police said now, owners of the recovered vehicles and phones were being identified to handover their belongings to them.