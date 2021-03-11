5-day yoga camp held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 8

The Bharatiya Yog Sansthan organised a five-day yoga camp at Ashok Nagar Park, Ludhiana. Tips were given to participants for prevention of stomach diseases.

Officials of the organisation, including Punjab unit president Kundan Virmani, vice president Praveen Sharma and others talked about prevention of stomach diseases to the participants in the camp. They suggested them to perform yoga, pranayama and meditation. They also suggested the people to control their diet for prevention of diseases.