5 nabbed for smuggling illicit liquor

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 31

The police have arrested five liquor smugglers on Sunday and have seized 89 bottles of illicit liquor from them.

A TVS Jupiter scooter being used for transportation of the liquor was also impounded. Inderjit Singh, a resident of Dhandra village, was arrested from Station Road in Gill village with 34 bottles of countrymade liquor. Gulshan Sehgal, a resident of Shivaji Nagar, was nabbed while carrying 12 bottles of Imperial Blue whisky on his scooter from near Kwality Chowk.

In two other raids, Ashok Kumar of Durgapuri, Haibowal, was nabbed from Haibowal with 11 bottles of XXX Dollar Rum while Nannu, a resident of Basti Abdullapur, was held from near Atam Park with 12 bottles of Dollar Rum.

Hardeep Singh of Bothgarh was arrested with 20 bottles of illicit liquor in a raid at Raur village. All the accused were booked under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act.