7 more test positive in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, June 8
Seven fresh cases of Covid-19 have been reported from Ludhiana district on Wednesday. A patient from another district has also tested positive for the virus here.
Civil Surgeon SP Singh said 1,09,968 Covid-19 positive cases had been reported from the district while 14,771 confirmed cases belong to other districts or states since March 2020.
He said a total of 2,282 patients from Ludhiana district and 1,126 patients from other districts or states had lost their lives due to Covid-19 so far.
Meanwhile, the number of active cases has risen to 20 in the district.
