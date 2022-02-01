PUNJAB POLL 2022

85 candidates file nominations from Ludhiana's 14 constituencies

Rakesh Pandey, Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Kamaljit Singh Karwal among those who filed their nomination papers on Monday

Congress candidate Vikram Bajwa after filing nomination papers in Ludhiana on Monday.

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 31

In view of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections 2022, scheduled to be held on February 20, 85 persons filed their nomination papers from 14 constituencies in the district today.

BJP's Bikram Singh Sidhu after filing nomination papers in Ludhiana on Monday.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said today that Sukhmit Singh from the Punjab Kisan Dal, Gurpreet Singh and Kirandeep Kaur from the BJP, Tarunpreet Singh Sond and Lachhman Singh from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Paramjeet Singh from the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Jasdeep Kaur and Jaspreet Kaur from the Shiromani Akali Dal and Karnail Singh from the Revolutionary Socialist Party filed their nominations from the Khanna constituency.

AAP candidate Daljit Grewal files his papers.Inderjeet Verma

Dr Sohan Lal Blaggan from the Samajwadi Party, Varinder Singh Sekhon from the SAD (Amritsar), Sandeep Singh as Independent, Major Singh as Independent, Jagtar Singh and Pinderjeet Kaur from AAP, Rupinder Singh Raja Gill and Harjeet Kaur Gill from the Indian National Congress, Labh Singh as Independent filed nominations from Samrala.

Hardeep Singh and Jorawar Singh from AAP, Dalbir Singh from the Peoples Party of India (Democratic), Rupinder Kaur from the Janata Dal (United), Vikram Singh Bajwa from the INC filed their papers from Sahnewal.

SAD’s Hira Gabria (right) on his way to file nominations.Himanshu Mahajan

Suresh Singh from the Samajwadi Party, Jaswant Singh from the SAD (Amritsar), Pardeep Singh from the Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party, Jagmohan Sharma and Seema Sharma from the BJP, Daljit Singh and Balwinder Kaur from AAP, Sat Narayan Shah from the Nationalist Justice Party filed nominations from Ludhiana East.

Chail Singh from the Insaniyat Lok Vikas Party, Darshan Singh from the SAD (Amritsar), Rajinder Pal Kaur and Harpreet Singh from AAP, Baljit Singh from the Peoples Party of India (Democratic), Raj Kumar Sathi as Independent, Hira Singh Gabria and Rakhwinder Singh Gabria from the SAD filed nominations from the Ludhiana South segment.

Harish Rai and Vijay Rai from the SAD, Prem Mittal and Nirmla Mittal from the BJP, Surinder Kaur from the Lok Insaaf Party, Mohinder Pal Singh from the Samajwadi Party, Kulwant Singh Sidhu from AAP, Maan Singh as Independent, Kamaljit Singh Karwal and Komalpreet Kaur from the Congress and Harkirat Singh as Independent filed their nominations from Atam Nagar.

Ashok Parashar and Meenu Parashar from AAP, Pritpal Singh and Rajinder Kaur from the SAD filed nomination from Ludhiana (Central).

Maheshinder Singh and Hiteshinder Singh from the SAD, Gurpreet Bassi and Sukhchain Kaur Bassi from AAP, Bikram Singh and Gurvinder Kaur from the BJP filed nomination papers from Ludhiana West.

Ripu Daman Sharma and Suman Sharma from the SAD, Rakesh Pandey from the INC and Madan Lal and Aman Kumar from AAP filed nominations from Ludhiana North. Balbir Singh from the CPI (M), Kuldeep Singh and Harkarandeep Singh Vaid from the Congress filed nominations from Gill.

Bhagwan Singh and Jagjit Singh from the CPI, Malkit Singh as Independent, Rajdeep Kaur from the Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party, Amar Singh from the Bahujan Samaj Party and Ranjit Singh from the Punjab Kisan Dal filed nominations from Payal.

Karamjit Singh from the Peoples Party of India (Democratic) and Simrandeep Singh from the Revolutionary Socialist Party filed their nominations from Dakha.

Hakam Singh and Gurdev Singh from AAP filed nominations from Raikot. Besides, Jagtar Singh and Mani Singh from the INC, Sarvjit Kaur Manuke and Sukhwinder Singh Bihla from AAP, Parivar Singh from SAD (Amritsar), Kanwar Narinder Singh from the BJP and Kuldeep Singh as Independent filed their nominations from the Jagraon constituency today.

The DEO-cum-DC said as per the stipulated norms laid down by the Election Commission, only three persons, including the candidate, would be allowed to enter the Returning Officers’ (RO) room where the nominations for the polls would be filed by them till February 1 between 11 am to 3 pm.

