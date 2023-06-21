9-yr-old singer to represent Punjab on Yoga Day in Odisha

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, June 20

Shreyaanshi Pahwa (9) is ensuring the preservation of one of the most ancient forms of music by singing Dhrupad. Shreyaanshi, a Dhrupad singer, is proudly representing Punjab, at the World Music and Yoga Day event scheduled for June 21 in Odisha. Dhrupad is a genre in Hindustani classical music from the Indian subcontinent that is closest to Naad Yoga. It is the oldest known style of major vocal styles associated with Hindustani classical music.

The event in Odisha is being hosted by the Dhrupad Music Foundation and it would be attended by renowned personalities like Padma Shri awardees Umakant Gundecha, Dhrupad maestro, and Padma Shyamamani Devi, eminent Oddisi vocalist.

According to the Dhrupad Music Foundation, Shreyaanshi studies at Sat Paul Mittal School, Ludhiana. "Shreyaanshi commenced her Dhrupad journey at a very young age of three under the mentorship of Padma Shri awardee Gundecha Brothers and their disciple, Mukund Dev Sahoo. She made her debut in 2017 in an event organised by Dhrupad Sansthan, Bhopal.

For the last six years, she has incessantly trained herself in Dhrupad and made an independent identity in the country and the world by presenting herself on various musical platforms. She has performed five times on World Music and Yoga Day earlier and has also given performances at International Day of Dhrupad and Smaran under the banner of Dhrupad Music Foundation hosted by Dhrupad Sansthan, Bhopal", according to the foundation.

On this World Music and Yoga Day (2023), Shreyaanshi is commencing the festival with Raga Bageshwari. She is also nominated for the Little Dhrupad Singer Award 2023 and would be receiving it on the day.