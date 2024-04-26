Agri varsity to hold entrance tests in June

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 25

With the beginning of the admission procedure for the academic session 2024-25, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has called upon candidates residing in Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh to apply in time for admission to the various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, as well as diploma and certificate courses on offer.

Rishi Pal Singh, registrar, said the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BTech (Biotechnology), BTech Food Technology, BSc (Hons) Nutrition and Dietetics, BSc (Hons) Agribusiness Management, BTech (Agricultural Engineering) and five-year integrated MSc.(Hons) programmes is slated to be held on June 16.

Agriculture Aptitude Test (AAT) for admission to BSc (Hons) Agriculture two-plus-four year programme at the Institute of Agriculture, Gurdaspur and Bathinda, is scheduled to take place on June 23, he added. The Ballowal Saunkhri Entrance Test for admission to BSc (Hons) Agriculture at the College of Agriculture, Ballowal Saunkhri, will be held on June 7, he said.

Rishi Pal Singh said the whole admission process has been made online and the prospectus as well as application form can be downloaded from PAU website www.pau.edu. Interested candidates can seek details concerning eligibility criteria, intake, entrance tests, fee and other related information by visiting the university website, he advised. The last date to apply for the academic programmes without late fee is May 17, whereas with the late fee, it is May 24.

The university is also offering BSc (Hons) Community Science and BSc (Hons) Fashion Designing to its students. Besides, three courses including two-year Diploma in Agriculture, one-year Certificate Course in Early Childhood Care and Education and Certificate Course in Interior Design are also available for the students.

