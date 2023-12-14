Another encounter, gangster facing 28 cases gunned down

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, December 13

Gangster Sukhdev Singh, alias Vicky, was killed in a police encounter on the Kohara-Machhiwara road at Panjeta village on Wednesday evening. He was wanted in recent robbery incidents in Ludhiana in which he had also shot at victims.

Bullet also hit CIA inspector Beant Juneja on his chest but he escaped unhurt as he was wearing a bulletproof jacket. ASI Daljit Singh suffered a bullet injury as it hit his leg.

CIA officials of the Ludhiana police were chasing the suspect when he fired at the former and during the crossfire, he was killed, confirmed Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal to The Tribune.

The gangster was facing 28 criminal cases registered against him at various police stations across the state. Recently, the suspect with his gang members had looted and shot at a chemist in Jamalpur, an employee of a wine shop in Sahnewal and a money changer in Ludhiana.

Chahal said the police officials got information about the location of the suspect, following which the CIA team started chasing him and the crossfire led to the death of the gangster.

The gangster, a resident of Machhiwara, had fired four to five shots at the CIA-2 police party, led by CIA inspector Beant Juneja, and three other personnel. The CIA inspector had a miraculous escape as bullet hit his bulletproof jacket while two bullets hit the bulletproof Mahindra Scorpio of the Ludhiana police, the CP said, adding that total 20 fires exchanged between the police and gangster.

Chahal again in spotlight as 3 gangsters killed in 2 weeks

Ludhiana CP Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who is known for his tough stance against gangsters, is again in the spotlight as three gangsters were killed by the Ludhiana police in only two weeks. Earlier on November 29, two gangsters belonging to the Sanju Bahman gang, Sanjeev Kumar and Shubham Gopi, wanted in the Sambhav Jain kidnapping case, were killed in an exchange of fire with the Ludhiana police on the Tibba bridge on the Ludhiana-Doraha road. Interestingly when the two gangsters were killed by the city police, Chahal was honoured by industrialists and many organisations for eradicating gangsters. A 2009 batch IPS officer, Chahal, first came to the limelight when he was posted as the assistant superintendent of police in Bathinda when gangster Shera Khubhan was killed by the police in an encounter in September 2012. Shera was among the top gangsters in Punjab and neighbouring states and his encounter had then broken the backbone of criminal gangs. Chahal had then also conferred a police medal for eliminating the gangster. Crackdown against the gangsters continued

when Chahal was posted as the SP, Abohar, and he arrested Lawrence Bishnoi in February 2014. Notably, Chahal’s crackdown against gangsters also made him an enemy of criminals due to

which the Punjab Police allotted him a bulletproof Toyota Fortuner.