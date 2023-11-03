Army man killed at wedding, woman, 2 sons nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 2

The Ludhiana police arrested a woman and her two sons on the charges of killing an Army man at Phullanwal village during a marriage function on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Malkit Singh (31), a resident of Hargobind Nagar, Akalgarh village.

The suspects have been identified as Balveer Singh, alias Rinku (31), Abhi Sandhu, alias Amit Kumar (23), and their mother Harjinder Kaur (53 ), residents of Phullanwal.

ACP Guriqbal Singh and Sadar SHO Inspector Gurpreet Singh addressed a press conference in this regard on Thursday.

Amandeep Kaur, wife of the deceased, told the police that her husband Malkit was working with the Army at 10 Training Regiment, Fatehgarh, UP. He was on leave from October 31 to November 1. Yesterday, she along with her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and daughter went to the wedding of Arshdeep Singh, her uncle’s son, at Phullanwal village. “Around 10 pm on Wednesday after having dinner, everyone was dancing when her uncle’s neighbours Balveer Singh, Abhi Sandhu and their mother Harjinder Kaur came and started dancing with our family members. Balveer and Abhi, who were in an inebriated state, were causing trouble to women,” she said.

“When my husband and our family members told the duo to stop dancing with us, they started arguments. The suspects left the place and threatened to teach a lesson to my husband,” the victim’s wife said.

Amandeep Kaur alleged that about 30 minutes later Harjinder Kaur and her two sons came. They were carrying daggers in their hands. She told her sons to kill Malkit. The duo repeatedly attacked him with the dagger on the chest killing him on the spot.

ACP Iqbal Singh said under the directions of CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu, JCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, ADCP Suhail Qassim Mir, the police arrested the suspects within six hours of the incident.