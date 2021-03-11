ASHA workers to hold mega rally in Sangrur on June 17

Payal, June 9
Members of the ASHA Workers and Facilitators Union have threatened to intensify their stir in case the January 7 notification on payment of lump sum honorarium was not implemented in letter and spirit.
An ultimatum was given during the concluding session of a protest rally held at the Civil Hospital here on Thursday.
The protestors resolved to organise a maha rally at Sangrur on June 17 and burn copies of the notification in case their demands are not accepted.
Protestors led by president Harpreet Kaur Bhathal and vice president Jaspreet Kaur Chapra alleged that the government had forgotten all promises made with the employees of various categories during the poll campaign. “Instead of keeping their promise and improve working conditions for low paid employees the government has gone to extent of withdrawing Rs 2,500 Covid allowance and Rs 10,000 special allowance being provided by the previous Congress government,” lamented speakers, including Bhathal, Chapra, Jaspreet Kaur Raul and Karamjit Kaur Barmalipur.
Maintaining that the exemplary work by all frontline workers had fetched the global health leader recognition for PM Narendra Modi from the World Health Organization, the protestors said the government should have increased the allowances in recognition of their work during the pandemic.
