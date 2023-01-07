'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to reach city on Jan 12

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 6

‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ started by Rahul Gandhi will reach the industrial town on January 12. While addressing a press conference in this regard here today, Member of Parliament Ravneet Bittu said, “This is a historical yatra. Everyone should rise above party politics and be a part of the yatra.”

“Rahul Gandhi is not just travelling but he is also meeting people from interiors of the country. He is listening to problems and issues faced by the people living in cities and villages,” said Bittu.

“Rahul Gandhi started the yatra from Kanyakumari and will be hoisting the flag on January 30 at Lal Chowk, Srinagar,” Bittu added.

“Change is surely going to come in the country. I am sure we will not see the BJP in the country by next year,” said Bittu.

“I am sure Punjab will accord a warm welcome to yatra and Rahul Gandhi,” Bittu added.

On the opposition of the yatra by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, founder of pro-Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) Bittu said, “Let Pannu come and if tries to create any hurdles, he will have to bear the consequences.”