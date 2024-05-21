Bhartiya vidya mandir sr sec school

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The investiture ceremony of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Sector 39, was held with the aim to equip the students with the sense of responsibility and duty. The ceremony commenced with lighting of the auspicious lamp followed by a soulful rendition of the school prayer. Members of the new students council pledged to carry out the duties with utmost sincerity and efficiency. Head boy Nitpreet Singh of Class XII (Commerce), head girl Lagan of Class XI (Commerce) and other members of the students council expressed their gratitude to the school for believing in them and also pledged to keep the school flag flying high.

Guru nanak int’l public school

Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, bid adieu to six of its esteemed teachers — Haninder Kaur Alag (HoD Maths), Harjit Kaur (TGT Science), Paramjit Kaur Duggal (PRT), Harvinder Kaur (PRT), Balwinder Kaur Walia(PRT), Amita Sharma (PRT Arts) and office assistant Harjit Kaur — who retired from service. After a warm welcome, school management general secretary Gurvinder Singh Sarna and Gurmant Kaur Gill, principal, presented mementos, gratuity cheques and gifts to the distinguished guests of the day. Heartfelt wishes were showered on the retired faculty members through songs and beautiful flowers.

Kundan vidya mandir

In a display of exceptional academic prowess, the students of Kundan Vidya Mandir, Civil Lines, have once again distinguished themselves in the CBSE Class XII exams. The school takes immense pride in announcing the remarkable achievements of its students across various streams. The overall toppers are Bhavuk Garg (98.6 per cent), Paanav Singla (98.0 per cent), Junit Garg (97.2 per cent) and Varuni Garg (97.2 per cent). AP Sharma, principal, and S B Choudhry, vice-principal, congratulated the students, their parents and faculty members for their tireless efforts.

