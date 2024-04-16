Birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar celebrated

Tribune News Service

BVM, Udham Singh Nagar

To mark the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, BVM (USN) celebrated Ambedkar Jayanti with fervor. Shivyanshi of Class XII apprised everyone of Babasaheb’s tireless efforts to combat social injustices such as untouchability and caste discrimination. A variety of activities were organised to familiarise students with Dr Ambedkar’s life and contributions. Class VI students participated enthusiastically in a Preamble writing activity, while Class VII students focused on the Fundamental Rights and Class VIII engaged in an art integrated activity on the Constitution’s chief drafter. Principal Seema Gupta encouraged everyone to emulate Babasaheb’s ideals and incorporate his values into their lives.

BCM School, Chandigarh Road

The halls of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, echoed with reverence as students came together to commemorate the death anniversary of the Satyanand Munjal. The event was a testament to the school’s commitment to honouring the values that define the essence of Arya Samaj. The commemoration began with a hawan ceremony followed by students delving into the life and legacy of Satyanand Munjal through a captivating presentation of his biography. Through this exploration, students gained insights into the remarkable journey of this iconic figure, his contributions to society and his enduring principles. In a creative display of talent, students participated in a poster-making activity, illustrating key moments from Munjal’s life and showcasing the values he stood for.

BCM, Basant Avenue

The whole BCM, Basant Avenue, family paid heartfelt tributes to Satyanand Munjal on his death anniversary. The industrialist was reverently and endearingly remembered by reciting Gayatri Mantra followed by an assembly focused on his life’s mantra — simple living, high thinking. The commemorative celebrations included a myriad of activities. The students propagated his teachings in their poems. A presentation on the life of Hero Cycles’ patriarch was also showcased. In a poignant tribute to the enduring spirit of Munjal, trees were planted. Teachers and the students took the pledge to imbibe ten golden rules of the Arya Samaj in their life. Afterwards, everyone offered floral tribute to Satyanand Munjal.

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, organised a career counselling session for the students of classes X and XII. Approximately 300 students received expert guidance from Rahat Malhotra, educator and an experienced administrative professional. He acquainted the students with the roads that lead to successful careers. He also suggested various course options to steer through the whirlpool of professional competition. The students were apprised of effective ways and means to handle career choices with interest and confidence. The students got an opportunity to interact with Rahat Malhotra to clarify their doubts and settle their dilemmas related to successful career gateways and university admissions.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.