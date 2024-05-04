Body seeks suspension of PSPCL Chairman

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 3

The All Industries Trade Forum (AITF) has strongly demanded the suspension of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) Chairman for his allegations against industry for spreading corruption in the PSPCL. In a letter written to the Chief Minister, Power Minister, Secretary Power, and Chief Secretary, the AITF demanded the immediate suspension of PSPCL Chairman Baldev Singh Sran.

The president of the AITF, Badish Jindal, said the PSPCL Chairman had given the following ‘derogatory’ statement against the industrialists of Punjab: “Though there are other reasons too, the main reason is corruption. I hope you don’t mind my saying; however, the industrialists have made our people corrupt. Our employees ask for money, and you give it to them. You opt for the easy way to get your work done. I would request that the PSPCL grow. For this, we have to abolish this system of giving money to expedite work.”

Jindal said, “He clearly admitted that his department is full of corruption and procedures are so tough that industrialists have to pay money to get their job done.”

Jindal added that Sran has been the chairman of PSPCL for over five years, and if he fails to curtail the corruption in the department, then he has no right to continue in this post. In the year 2020, when a few of the officials of the PSPCL were caught red-handed, the same chairman gave the statement that he would work towards ending the corruption in the department; however, he has failed to do so.

The president of the AITF said, “Blaming industrialists of the state without any sort of evidence is uncalled for, and the chairman should apologise for such useless statements.”

