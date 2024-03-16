Boys U-19 cricket trials tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 15

Trials to select players (boys U-19) will be organised by the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) at GRD Academy ground on Hambran Road here on March 17 from 11 am onwards.

LDCA president Satish Kumar Mangal said players born on or after September 1, 2005, are eligible to take part in these trials. Those selected, will be enrolled with the coaching centre, run by the association, for the season 2024-25.

The district team for all formats of the game for the upcoming Punjab State Inter-District Cricket Champions will be finalised from them. No selection fee will be charged from the aspirants, he said.

