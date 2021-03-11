Building inaugurated at GADVASU in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 20

A new building of the Climate Resilient Animal Shed and College of Fisheries was today inaugurated at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) by Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Cabinet Minister, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development, Rural Development and Panchayats and NRI Affairs, Punjab.

“The socio-economic condition of farmers can be improved through livestock occupations. These occupations provide daily earnings to farmers. Therefore, we should take advantage of institutions like Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University for the betterment and advancement of livestock professions,” the minister said while addressing the audience.

Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, said, “Livestock occupations are growing at an annual rate of eight per cent whereas in agriculture the growth is 3.4 per cent. Therefore, one should increase the productivity of livestock by improving breeds.”

Dhaliwal while inaugurating the climate resilient animal shed for 150 heads of cattle, said, “I am happy that such initiatives are being taken by the university to further promote the dairy profession.”

The project was developed by the university with the financial assistance of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, and contributed by NABARD and Punjab State Council of Science and Technology.

Inaugurating new building of the College of Fisheries, the minister said there was a huge potential for marketing of fish products in the state. So, the college would go a long way by providing better training to workers and professionals for efficient skill in the field, he added. The minister also visited the experimental area and fish ponds of the college.