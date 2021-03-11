Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: In order to provide a propitious environment to students, Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM) Senior Secondary School, Sector 39, Chandigarh Road, celebrated International Book Day here on Monday. Students participated in numerous activities organised on the occasion. Students of Class I and II created their own bookmarks with motivational quotes. Students of the primary section exhibited their creativity through slogan writing and flash cards. Students of Class VI to VIII designed innovative book covers, highlighting their ideas through illustrations. Importance of books was discussed in Class IX while students of Class X gave views after reading their favourite book. An open debate was also organised for students of Class XII on paper book v/s e-book. Principal Upasna Modgil in her address motivated students to read books as they stimulated senses and promoted good mental health. TNS

BCM Senior Secondary School

Ludhiana: In an endeavour to foster curiosity, creativity, design mindset, computational thinking and develop scientific acumen in young learners, BCM Senior Secondary School, Basant Avenue, Dugri, launched ‘Innovation and Tinkering Lab’ here on Monday. The lab was inaugurated by Prof Philip Plowden, Vice-Chancellor, Birmingham City University, UK, along with Prof Julian Beer, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Dr Prem Kumar, Executive Director, BCM Foundation, SK Rai, member of the BCM Foundation and principals of sister concerns here on Monday. The school Principal, Dr Vandna Shahi, welcomed all dignitaries. In his inaugural address, Prof Plowden applauded the endeavour wholeheartedly. Prof Beer motivated students to be more passionate in their quest for knowledge. TNS

Shamrock Christian Sr Sec School

Ludhiana: Shamrock Christian Senior Secondary School, Hambran Road, celebrated World Penguin Day with enthusiasm on Monday. The main participants were from Classes IX and X. In the beginning an audio visual show related to World Penguin Day was presented. It was an hour long event, which was enjoyed by everyone. A play was presented by students in which penguins were depicted as adorable, lovable and impressive creatures. Principal P Singh appreciated efforts of students. She told students that World Penguin Day was an educative initiative to encourage people to learn more about penguins, their environment, how important they were to the eco-system and threats they face. TNS

Sant Ishar Singh Ji Memorial School

Ludhiana: In order to create awareness among students to prevent the malaria from spreading, Sant Ishar Singh Ji Memorial Public School organised an awareness programme about the vector-borne disease on Monday. The programme was hosted by Class XII students. Class IX students were the audience. School management member Gurnam Singh Adaicha was the chief guest on the occasion. Principal Dr Dhiraj Kumar Thapliyal apprised students about serious consequences of malaria and chikungunya and its preventive methods. A play and a skit was enacted in which students were apprised about the importance of maintaining cleanliness in households and shops. Students also demonstrated use of mosquito repellents, organic cream and net on the occasion. The programme culminated with a speech on how to prevent the spread of malaria. TNS

Kundan Vidya Mandir Sen Sec School

Ludhiana: A workshop on parenting and guidance for parents of primary wing students was organised by Kundan Vidya Mandir here on Monday. School Principal AP Sharma, along with primary section in-charge Ranjana Dhanda, welcomed parents on the occasion. Parents of Classes III to V students attended the workshop. Many parenting techniques and tools were discussed at the workshop. Sharma spoke about how a parent should get in a happy place and its positive affect on their child and relationships in life. Parents’ queries were also answered during the workshop.