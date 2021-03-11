Civic body chief holds meet on waste mgmt

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 9

Though around 850 metric tonnes of dung are produced by the animals in dairies and gaushalas in the city daily, there is only one biogas plant with around 200 metric tonnes capacity for management of dung at present. The waste from many city diaries is generally dumped in Buddha Nullah or MC’s sewerage line.

For making a concrete plan for the management of dung produced by animals in dairies in the city, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Thursday held a meeting with the officials of MC, Punjab Pollution Control Board and Animal Husbandry Department in this regard.

As per the information collected for the Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project in 2020, there were 49,117 animals in 782 dairies and 3,573 animals in gaushalas in the city. Besides, 21,010 animals were in 42 villages (located outside MC’s limit). The civic body’s sewerage line is passing through these villages.

Around 850 metric tonnes of dung was produced by the animals in the city while around 450 metric tonnes of dung was produced in 42 villages outside the MC’s jurisdiction daily.

Aggarwal said a biogas plant of 200 MT capacity is already functional in Haibowal while a new biogas plant of 300 MT is proposed to be set up by PEDA for the management of dung.

She further said that two effluent treatment plants (under the Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project) would be set up at Haibowal and on Tajpur Road for the management of liquid waste generated in dairies.

According to MC officials, there is a plan to set up one more biogas plant in the city. MC chief will soon conduct a meeting with representatives of the gaushalas and they would be encouraged to set up a biogas plant and effluent treatment plant for the management of dung.