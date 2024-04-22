Ludhiana Civil Surgeon’s office to get makeover

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 21

The Civil Surgeon’s office, the building of which dates back to pre-independence times, is likely to get an facelift.

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon had formed a three member committee consisting of Dr Ramesh, Dr Manu Vij and Dr Brijesh Kumar were asked them to draft a proposal after talking to all officials and employees about the needs and requirements in the new building. The proposal has been sent to the Director, Health. The move came after the Director, Health, instructed the Civil Surgeons of all the districts to send a proposal for the renovation of buildings.

The proposal drafted by the team includes basement for parking and the building to be double storied. It is estimated that Rs 2.56 crore will be spent on the construction of new building.

