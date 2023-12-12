Close shave for two as car catches fire in Ludhiana

Mandi Ahmedgarh, December 11
Occupants of a Hyundai Verna car had a miraculous escape even as the vehicle was completely charred after catching fire accidently on the highway on the Harnampura bridge near Tibba village in Ludhiana district on Monday night.
Though a team from the Dehlon police station had reached the spot after receiving information from passers-by, two occupants, residents of Lohara village, said they would be reaching the police station on Tuesday to record their statement.
Subash Kataria, a police personnel at the Dehlon police station, said two residents of Lohara village were returning home late on Monday night when the car they were travelling in caught fire near Harnampura village. Fortunately, the occupants noticed smoke coming out of the bonnet, following which they came out of the vehicle. The car was completely charred in the incident.
