 CM Mann announces major infra push for industrial city : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • CM Mann announces major infra push for industrial city

CM Mann announces major infra push for industrial city

Says flights from Halwara terminal will start from February 15

CM Mann announces major infra push for industrial city

Bhagwant Mann



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 29

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday announced to give a complete facelift to Ludhiana by completing/starting new projects worth crores of rupees.

Committed to ensuring city’s overall devp: CM

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the ongoing development projects in the city during a high-level meeting here, said the state government is committed for giving a fillip to the overall development of the industrial city.

NRI milnis to be held from feb 3

A Punjab help desk is also being started at the IGI Airport, Delhi, to help the people in their journey. Mann said NRI meetings or milnis will be held from Feb 3 to resolve their pending issues.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the ongoing development projects in the city during a high-level meeting here today, said the state government was committed for giving a fillip to the overall development of the industrial city.

He said 46 projects of plantation to provide green lungs to the city had been conceived at a cost of Rs 28.91 crore, of which 19 works worth Rs 14.18 crore had already been completed and the rest would be accomplished in days to come. Mann said under the Smart city scheme, 72 projects worth Rs 930 crore were started, of which projects worth Rs 219 crore had already been completed and the work on projects worth Rs 549.10 crore was going on and tenders for projects worth Rs 161.90 crore were allotted.

The Chief Minister said major projects such as Integrated command and control centre, all-weather indoor swimming pool, LED street lights, surface water supply for Ludhiana, rejuvenation of Buddha Dariya and solid waste management will give a major facelift to the city. Likewise, he said the work on the construction of community club, senior citizen club and sewing centre, Sector 32, Ludhiana, construction of health centre (sports centre), Sector 32-A, Ludhiana, construction of swimming pool and pump chamber in Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 32, Ludhiana, and construction of 200-ft wide road from Phase 3 Urban Estate to Jain Mandir, Dugri, Ludhiana, are also going on in full swing. Mann said the work for the construction of the ROB and approaches on Ludhiana-Dhuri Railway Line at a cost Rs 25.69 crore had also been allotted.

The Chief Minister further announced that the re-carpeting of the 16-km stretch of Rahon Road from Khawajke village to Mattewara, pending for the past 15 years, would commence in coming days as the tenders had already been allotted. He said the completion of the project, the long-pending demand of Ludhiana residents, would be fulfilled. Mann asserted that he would personally monitor all works so that the projects of the city would be completed in a time-bound manner.

The Chief Minister also announced to install 1,500 streetlights and CCTV cameras in each and every legislative constituency of Ludhiana to instil sense of security among the people. He said the tenders had already been floated and the work would be allotted soon. Mann said the issue of the Buddha Nullah would also be resolved soon and the construction work on the bridge over the nullah to link the Jalandhar Bypass road would be started.

The Chief Minister said the NRIs’ Affairs Department would be strengthened further and the work related to bringing the dead bodies of Punjabis back from abroad and power to take action against fraud travel agents to be extended to the department. He said a Punjab help desk was also being started at the IGI Airport, Delhi, to help the people in their journey. Mann said NRI meetings or milnis would be held from February 3 to resolve their pending issues.

The Chief Minister said flights from the Halwara terminal would be started from February 15, which would further bolster economical and industrial activities in the region. He said no stone was being left unturned for ensuring a comprehensive development of the state and prosperity of its people. Mann said due to strenuous efforts of the state government, the day was not far when Punjab would emerge as a front runner in every sphere.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Gita Devi of Kapurthala's royal family dies in Delhi at 86

2
Trending

Karnataka teacher’s ‘hugging and kissing' photoshoot with her student during study tour goes viral; parents file complaint

3
Trending

UK woman was declared dead, wakes up after 40 minutes; on her body partner finds…

4
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan shares actor Helen's heroic escape from Burma during World War 2

5
Trending

‘Revengeful’ employees ‘honey-trap’ boss through fake Instagram account, send his nude pictures to his wife, others

6
Punjab

Jagdeep Dhankhar declines Raghav Chadha's appointment as interim leader of AAP in Rajya Sabha

7
India

Man dies after being repeatedly run over by car by ‘drunk’ friends in Gurugram

8
Punjab

Punjab CM says BJP's Sunil Jakhar is lying, never wanted Republic Day Parade tableau to carry his, Kejriwal's photos

9
Diaspora

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches website for speedy grievance redressal of NRIs

10
Trending

Watch: Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra shared a common boyfriend; was it a point of contention between the two, read more to know

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

IMD issues red alert for dense fog in north India; flights, trains delayed

IMD issues red alert for dense fog in north India; flights, trains delayed

The IMD warns of 'difficult driving conditions with slower j...

Home Ministry declares Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as terrorist

India declares Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as terrorist

Landa currently lives in Edmonton, Canada, and is a member o...

British Sikh medical professional Amritpal Hungin knighted in King Charles III's 2024 New Year Honours

British Sikh medic Amritpal Hungin knighted in King Charles' New Year Honours

Dr Amritpal Singh Hungin, Emeritus Professor of General Prac...

Wealthy Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead at their US home; police suspect domestic violence

Wealthy Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead at their US home; police suspect domestic violence

The bodies of Rakesh Kamal, 57; his wife, Teena, 54; and the...

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane found guilty of rape

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of rape; faces up to 10 years in jail

Sentencing to be announced on January 10


Cities

View All

Rural police nab woman with 4-kg heroin in Ajnala

Rural police nab woman with 4-kg heroin in Ajnala

Looking back 2023: AIT in eye of storm as Law Officer booked, projects in limbo

Trial run of Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat train today

‘Qatar reprieve welcome but spare thought for Sikh detainees’

Hotel robbery: Police stumble on illegal immigration racket

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C

Planned in 2006, institutes not keen on Chandigarh’s Edu City

Planned in 2006, institutes not keen on Chandigarh’s Edu City

Industrial Area bridge to be opened from January 2

19 flights cancelled, several delayed

24-year-old stabbed to death in Zirakpur hotel

12 yrs on, university regularises professor hired on deputation

Cop ‘thrashed’ by four for stopping motorcyclist in South Delhi, 1 held

Cop ‘thrashed’ by four for stopping motorcyclist in South Delhi, 1 held

Gurugram hospitals on alert for Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1

AAP, BJP trade barbs over tableaux

Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi court to confiscate 2 UK properties linked to Sanjay Bhandari

Mental health task force to address rising suicide cases among doctors

Jalandhar Civic body recovers Rs 1.75 crore property tax from Police Dept

Jalandhar Civic body recovers Rs 1.75 crore property tax from Police Dept

BJP, AAP in credit war over train stoppage in Jalandhar

Vande Bharat Express train to halt in Phagwara

1.30-lakh litre illicit liquor destroyed in raid along Sutlej river

Transporters flay govt over new law for truck drivers

4-yr-old girl killed by neighbour

4-yr-old girl killed by neighbour

311 arrested during CASO by 5 police teams

Punjab: Fog throws train schedule off track, passengers hassled

Dengue claims 22 lives, 1,298 test positive in district this year

City to ring in New Year in style

Students’ cases will be dealt with fairly: Varsity

Students’ cases will be dealt with fairly: Varsity

Suspension of two professors revoked

Sarpanch’s son attacked

Rs 19.70 cr collected under OTS scheme

Volunteers protest, appeal to save heritage monuments in Punjab