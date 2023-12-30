CM Mann announces major infra push for industrial city

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 29

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday announced to give a complete facelift to Ludhiana by completing/starting new projects worth crores of rupees.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the ongoing development projects in the city during a high-level meeting here today, said the state government was committed for giving a fillip to the overall development of the industrial city.

He said 46 projects of plantation to provide green lungs to the city had been conceived at a cost of Rs 28.91 crore, of which 19 works worth Rs 14.18 crore had already been completed and the rest would be accomplished in days to come. Mann said under the Smart city scheme, 72 projects worth Rs 930 crore were started, of which projects worth Rs 219 crore had already been completed and the work on projects worth Rs 549.10 crore was going on and tenders for projects worth Rs 161.90 crore were allotted.

The Chief Minister said major projects such as Integrated command and control centre, all-weather indoor swimming pool, LED street lights, surface water supply for Ludhiana, rejuvenation of Buddha Dariya and solid waste management will give a major facelift to the city. Likewise, he said the work on the construction of community club, senior citizen club and sewing centre, Sector 32, Ludhiana, construction of health centre (sports centre), Sector 32-A, Ludhiana, construction of swimming pool and pump chamber in Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 32, Ludhiana, and construction of 200-ft wide road from Phase 3 Urban Estate to Jain Mandir, Dugri, Ludhiana, are also going on in full swing. Mann said the work for the construction of the ROB and approaches on Ludhiana-Dhuri Railway Line at a cost Rs 25.69 crore had also been allotted.

The Chief Minister further announced that the re-carpeting of the 16-km stretch of Rahon Road from Khawajke village to Mattewara, pending for the past 15 years, would commence in coming days as the tenders had already been allotted. He said the completion of the project, the long-pending demand of Ludhiana residents, would be fulfilled. Mann asserted that he would personally monitor all works so that the projects of the city would be completed in a time-bound manner.

The Chief Minister also announced to install 1,500 streetlights and CCTV cameras in each and every legislative constituency of Ludhiana to instil sense of security among the people. He said the tenders had already been floated and the work would be allotted soon. Mann said the issue of the Buddha Nullah would also be resolved soon and the construction work on the bridge over the nullah to link the Jalandhar Bypass road would be started.

The Chief Minister said the NRIs’ Affairs Department would be strengthened further and the work related to bringing the dead bodies of Punjabis back from abroad and power to take action against fraud travel agents to be extended to the department. He said a Punjab help desk was also being started at the IGI Airport, Delhi, to help the people in their journey. Mann said NRI meetings or milnis would be held from February 3 to resolve their pending issues.

The Chief Minister said flights from the Halwara terminal would be started from February 15, which would further bolster economical and industrial activities in the region. He said no stone was being left unturned for ensuring a comprehensive development of the state and prosperity of its people. Mann said due to strenuous efforts of the state government, the day was not far when Punjab would emerge as a front runner in every sphere.

