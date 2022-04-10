Construction of streets begins in Ward 91 in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 9

Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga kicked off the construction work of streets of the Rashtriya Bal Vidya Mandir area in Ward 91. Stating this here today, Bagga said the project would cost around Rs 38.20 lakh.

Bagga thanked the people of the area and said they had expressed faith in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and now it was his duty to ensure development of the area.

The MLA said he would leave no stone unturned in carrying out development works in the near future and would fulfil expectations of the people.

Replying to a media query, Bagga said he would eradicate the drug menace from the area. “We will crack down on drug dealers. Children who are trapped in the menace will be rehabilitated by providing them treatment,” he said.

He said residents of the area would soon get rid of problems related to the Buddha Nullah. The nullah would be converted into Buddha Dariya.