Cops, cyclists pedal 44 km to collect soil from martyr’s village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 15

Police officials and 12 cyclists pedalled 44 km from Ludhiana to the ancestral house of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha at Sarabha village to collect the soil from the house of the martyr. It was the part of the country’s mega cycle rally ‘Youth Against Drugs’ scheduled to be held on November 16.

ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran, ACP Sumit Sood along with the group of 12 city -based cyclists started cycling from the Pakhowal road to reach the martyr’s house at Sarabha.

ADCP Sran said, “The point from where we started peddling was the Pakhowal road and the distance from that point to Sarabha village was 22 km for one side “.

The ADCP said when they were collecting soil from the house of the martyr, they all were feeling proud of the contribution made by Kartar Singh Sarabha for the nation.

Meanwhile, the police officials along with the group of cyclists also visited the house of martyr Sukhdev Thaper at Naughara Mohalla where soil was handed over to the cyclists by the nephew of Sukhdev Thaper, Ashok Thaper.

Soil is to be collected from the houses of different martyrs across the state and the same will be used to plant five plants namely ‘tree of harmony, tree of promise, tree of wisdom, tree of unity and tree of hope.

Meanwhile, students of Khalsa College today enacted a play to spread awareness against drug abuse and more than 2,000 students through online and offline mode pledged to make Punjab drug-free.

Avoid this route today

The route from Verka Milk Plant to South City Road, Malakpur cut to South City road, Ladhowal Toll Plaza to South City Road will remain closed from 6 am to 12 noon on Thursday due to the cycle rally. The police urged people to avoid the route while commuting.

