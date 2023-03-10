Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, March 9

The traffic police tightened noose around youngsters resorting to hooliganism during the Holi celebrations in the city on Wednesday. Static and moving nakas by the traffic police issued as many as 566 challans for various violations, including drunken driving.

At some places, several hooligans were also shooed away by the police and even mild force was also used against them to prevent any untoward situation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Varinder Singh Brar and ADCP (Traffic and Operations) Sameer Verma along with the force had personally supervised nakas of the traffic police.

As per the data obtained from the traffic police, the ACP, Traffic Zone 1, issued 245 and ACP Traffic Zone-2 issued 321 challans. Of these, 68 were issued against drunken driving, followed by 93 for triple riding, 132 for wrong parking, 101 for driving without helmet, 75 for disobeying signal, 18 for wrong side driving, 17 for using mobile phone while driving, seven for underage driving, two for using any logo of government organisation on vehicles, etc.

Brar said the traffic police had installed nakas at strategic points in the city to challan the violators. Mostly, two-wheeler riders were resorting to hooliganism. The police challaned every violator who was found breaking traffic rules during the Holi celebrations.

He said the drive would continue in future to ensure every citizen follows traffic rules in letter and in spirit.

The ADCP (Traffic and Operations) said as many as six two-wheelers, the riders of which had failed to produce any documents, were also impounded by the traffic police.

“Even patrolling teams of the PCR were roaming in city areas to check hooliganism. At some places, the PCR officials even caught some youths who were engaged in loud celebrations on city roads,” he said.