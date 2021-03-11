Cricket tournament: Ludhiana win on basis of first innings’ lead

Sports correspondent

Ludhiana, June 8

The third league match of Group B between Ludhiana and Ropar in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District U-19 Cricket Tournament for the Dhruv Pandove Trophy played at Government College ground, Ropar, on Wednesday, ended in a draw. However, on the basis of first innings lead of 157 runs, the former were declared the winners.

Yesterday, Ropar, in their first essay were bowled out for a small total of 135 runs and Ludhiana, in reply were 194 for three.

Today, the visitors resumed their innings and declared at 292 for seven after 81 overs. The highlight of their innings was useful contributions by Ranvir Singh, Saksham Vij and Sayyam Gambhir who made 88, 61 and 52 runs, respectively.

Trailing by 157 runs, hosts Ropar, in the second innings batted sensibly and went on to score 212 runs after losing just three wickets in 47 overs thus forcing a draw. Mayank Gupta remained unconquered on 108 runs which came off 109 balls with the help of 14 hits over the ropes and three sixes while Jeevanjot Singh Bajwa made 37 runs and Japsli Pahuja chipped in with 32 runs.

Ludhiana secured three points while Ropar had to content with one point.

The fourth and final league match will be played here on June 13 and 14 between Ludhiana and Kapurthala.

Brief scores

Ropar (first innings) 135 all out in 30.5 overs (Mohit Bhatt 38, Aryan Malhotra 33, Japji Pahuja 26; Sanyam Gill 6 for 28, Vivek Gaur 2 for 18 and Karanjot Singh Mangat 2 for 28)

Ludhiana (first innings) 292 for 7 declared after 81 overs (Ranvir Singh 88, Saksham Vij 61, Sayyam Gambhir 52, Shabd Tangri 30, Vansh Arora 24 and Bharat Madhok 22; Harshdeep Singh Pandher 3 for 71 and Mayank Gupta 3 for 104).

Ropar (second innings) 212 for 3 in 47 overs (Mayank Gupta 108*, Jeevanjot Singh Bajwa 37, Japji Pahuja 32* and Aaryan Malhotra 18; Karanjot Singh Mangat 2 for 56 and Vansh Arora 1 for 10).