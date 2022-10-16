 Cybercriminals deceive youth with fake job offers : The Tribune India

Cybercriminals deceive youth with fake job offers

Cybercriminals deceive youth with fake job offers

Scam alerts on the official social media page of Ludhiana police.



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, October 15

Cybercriminals have started targeting the youth by sending them fake job offers. The message of job offer contains a link, which when clicked gives fraudsters access to recipient’s bank account.

The Ludhiana police have also received some complaints of this nature after some youth were cheated by the miscreants by adopting the same modus operandi. After the youth started reporting such frauds, the police have started the awareness drive to protect users from falling prey to the cybercriminals.

The city police have posted a scam alert on its official Facebook and Twitter handles and asking people to avoid such messages, calls being made by fraudsters. Pertinently as the cyber criminals are daily finding new ways to steal the money of innocents, police have also started holding awareness seminars in school, colleges and other institutions. Even the people visiting the police stations or the police offices are also being made aware about the precautions needed to take from falling prey to such fraudsters.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran said the police have been holding awareness drives for the city residents and even scam alerts are being shared on the official social media handles of Ludhiana Commissionerate. Every aware resident should further aware people in his circle so that fraudsters must fail in their attempt.

5G conversion: Public warned of online fraud

A new kind of cyber fraud shared by the Ludhiana Commissionerate on its official social media pages in which fraudsters will call people and ask them to update their 4G SIM to 5G for free. Some people also fell into their traps and lost money. “Fraudsters will call you and tell you to update your sim card to 5G. Don’t provide OTP. It’s scam. If you receive any such call or message and gets cheated by fraudsters, immediately dial a toll free helpline 1930 or visit ‘cybercrime.punjabpolice.gov.in’ and concerned department will help you to bring your money back. It will blow your bank account. People should upgrade to 5G by visiting their nearest service provider’s store and follow the instructions given on the website of the service providers.

