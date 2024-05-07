Doctor ‘fraudulently’ declares injury as grievous; Civil Surgeon writes to CP, PMC to take action

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 6

Taking stern action against a doctor who fraudulently declared the injury of a patient as grievous and also failed to follow the guidelines of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Civil Surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh has written to Commissioner of Police to take legal action against him and also sent recommendation to Punjab Medical Council to delete the name of the said doctor permanently from the register of PMC.

A five-member medical board was constituted by the Civil Surgeon after he received a complaint for an inquiry regarding a FIR registered on April 11 and also about the injuries sustained by a person named Daljit Singh.

Explaining the case, Dr Aulakh said patient Daljit Singh was examined and treated by Dr Jasvir Kathuria at K Deep Hospital with an alleged history of assault.

In the information sent to the police station concerned about the case, Dr Kathuria mentioned injuries like deep cut on forehead, deep cut on left and right parietal regions of with sharp edge weapon. The injuries were explained of serious nature and a CT scan film and report was also submitted.

“It is pertinent to mention that there was neither MLR number nor any signature of the patient was taken. Dr Kathuria did not mention the timing of injuries and kind of weapon used. He did not follow the medico-legal guidelines while preparing the injury report of the patient,” said Civil Surgeon.

Dr Kathuria in his statement and during cross examination admitted he did not prepare MLR of the patient, but instead just sent Ruka (complaint) and that the police also did not request for issuing MLR of the patient. He said during his internship he was taught that any injury which is on a vital part is grievous in nature.

Not only this, even the investigating officer from Sarabha Nagar police station ASI Umesh Kumar during his appearance before the inquiry panel failed to produce any medical record which can prove that any injury on the person Daljit Singh was dangerous to life in nature.

