Dog show-2023: Dogs remain man's best friend, says expert

Ludhiana, December 3

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised ‘Dog Show-2023’ on its Ludhiana campus. MLA West Gurpreet Singh Gogi was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, Gogi spoke about the importance of domestic animals as a companion throughout the evolution of society and the contribution of dogs, especially in the armed forces.

Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, said in his address that the relationship was all the more important in modern world, especially in cities where pets provide companionship to children and adults alike.

Dr HS Dhalla was felicitated for establishing the first Dog Park in North India. A souvenir comprising selected articles on dog health and welfare was also released by the dignitaries. A special show of the dog squad of the Border Security Force (BSF) was organised during the inaugural session. Breed competitions were held across different categories, including toy, terrier, utility, hound, gun dog, working, pastoral and miscellaneous.

Dr Dhiraj Gupta, organising secretary, said more than 100 owners showcased their pets during the breed competition.

Jagdish Singh, owner of Tyson, a Golden Retriever of the 58th Batallion of the BSF, were honoured to mark the successful treatment of renal diseases of their dogs. These dogs are leading a healthy life after receiving treatment at the veterinary clinics of GADVASU. The dog show witnessed a huge gathering of breeders, pet enthusiasts and spectators. An exhibition of feed, health supplements and other accessories was also held by the industry.

Dr Ashwani Kumar, HoD, Veterinary Medicine, said exhibitions and breed competitions create awareness regarding healthcare of dogs and their welfare among pet lovers.