Drive to remove waste from vulnerable points begins

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 3

Senior officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC) started a drive and moved to the field to ensure removal of waste from garbage vulnerable points (GVP) across the city. The garbage vulnerable points were random open areas of the city where residents had been dumping waste in the past, the officials said.

Additional Commissioner Paramdeep Singh and Zonal Commissioners of all four zones of the MC moved to the field on Friday morning. They claimed to have removed garbage from a number of such areas.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi and Additional Commissioner Paramdeep Singh would also be conducting random inspections to check ground reality while regular field inspections by Joint Commissioners and Zonal Commissioners will continue for at least two weeks.

The civic body officials said awareness drives would be conducted in this regard and challans would also be issued to violators who had been dumping garbage at open sites, if required.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi and Paramdeep Singh also appealed to the residents to stop dumping garbage at open spaces and hand over segregated dry and wet waste to waste collectors of their respective areas. Rishi said regular efforts were being made to improve solid waste management in the city, but the goal to ensure ‘garbage free city’ could not be achieved without the support of the residents.