Drug smuggler fires at Ludhiana STF team at naka

Ludhiana, April 27

Ludhiana STF officials had a narrow escape as a smuggler fired shots at them at a naka in Dhandra village on Wednesday evening. The smuggler also rammed his car into the official vehicle of the STF.

Station House Officer, Sadar police station, Sub-Inspector Jaspal Singh told The Tribune that an STF team, led by its senior officials, had laid a naka at Dhandra village. The STF had secret information that notorious smuggler Deepak Kumar of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar was on the way to supply drugs to his clients.

The STF had parked their vehicles at the naka point. When the smuggler was signalled to stop the car for checking he rammed his car into the official vehicle of the STF, revealed SHO Jaspal.

The SHO said the smuggler also fired shots at the STF officials but they had a narrow escape as no one suffered any bullet injury.

Meanwhile, the STF team also attempted to chase the smuggler but in vain.

The SHO said on the complaint of the STF officials a case is being registered against the smuggler.