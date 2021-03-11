Dugri garment manufacturer held for using fake labels

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 8

A garment manufacturer, Sachin Kumar, a resident of Nirmal Nagar in Dugri and having a manufacturing unit in New Shivpuri on Sekhewal Road, was arrested by the police on Tuesday. He was booked under Sections 63 and 65 of the Copyright Act.

The police acted on a complaint filed by Harinder Singh, a resident of Lajpat Nagar, who had alleged that the suspect was selling his own local-made products by using labels of various brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Levis, USPA, CK, Hugo Boss and Super Dry. The police recovered 750 T-shirts from the premises of the unit.

Four traders arrested under Copyright Act

In a similar incident, the police conducted raids in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony on 100-Feet Road in Moti Nagar on Tuesday and arrested four grocery merchants for allegedly selling fake common salt under the label of ‘Tata Salt’. The police had recovered 841 bags (bulk packing) of fake salt from the grocery stores where the raids were conducted.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by Manish Jindal, a resident of Best Home City Heart Colony, Kharar. The suspects, Indresh Kumar (Prince Karyana), Udai Singh (Udai Karyana), Ghansham (Dulari Karyana Store) and Anil Kumar (Kreesh Karyana Store), were booked under Sections 63 and 65 of the Copyright Act, Sections 7 and 16, Prevention of Food Adulteration Act, and Sections 420 and 273 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).