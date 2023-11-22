Employees' unions protest in support of expelled labourers

Ludhiana, November 21
Under the leadership of the Karkhana Mazdoor Union, employees of a private company conducted a demonstration outside the DC office in Ludhiana today. The protest was also supported by the Textile-Hosiery Workers Union, Naujwan Bharat Sabha, Pendu Mazdoor Union (Mashaal), etc.
The workers of a private company have been on an indefinite strike since November 9, demanding the reinstatement of five terminated colleagues, increased wages, timely bonus payments, legal action against management for anti-worker practices, and the recognition of other labour rights. They urged the DC to address these concerns promptly.
Lakhwinder, president of Karkhana Mazdoor Union, said the labourers have been striving to ensure implementation of labour laws in the private company for the past year, but to no avail.
The management resorted to unfair practices terminating the labourers on November 8, which led workers to go on an indefinite strike until demands were met.
