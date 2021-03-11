Engage motivators for awareness on source segregation of waste: PMIDC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 25

The Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) has written to the Municipal Corporation Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners (Urban Development) and Executive Officers of the Municipal Councils in Punjab for engagement of motivators to create awareness on segregation of solid waste.

Dr Naresh Kumar, Assistant Director, Solid Waste Management, PMIDC, has written to the officials of the civic bodies that the motivators may be engaged by the urban local bodies under the Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban 2.0 for attaining and sustaining the source segregation of solid waste and awareness creation for the period of six months.

The civic bodies can deploy the motivators at Rs 5 per household honorarium per month subject to a maximum of 1,000 households per month and a ceiling of Rs 30,000 for the period of six months. A motivator will have the responsibility to ensure 100 per cent source segregation in 1,000 households in a sustainable manner.

Motivators shall provide handholding support to the waste collectors/households in recording the daily waste collection from all households, motivating households for source segregation of waste and giving segregated waste to the waste collectors.

The Ludhiana MC has failed to ensure 100 per cent source segregation of waste in the city. The NGT monitoring committee had earlier also pulled up the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation for failing to ensure the source segregation in the city in the right manner. The garbage is generally dumped at the secondary collection points without proper segregation of the waste.

An official of the Ludhiana MC’s health branch said the civic body is planning to deploy the motivators for creating awareness on source segregation of solid waste.