Entrepreneurs flag industry’s concerns in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 9

Issues concerning the industry were discussed during an industry interaction programme with the newly elected MLAs at the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) today.

MLAs, including Aman Arora, Sarbjit Kaur Manuke, Madan Lal Bagga, Jiwan Singh Sangowal, Rajinderpal Kaur Chinna, Ashok Prashar Pappi, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Hardeep Singh Mundian, KNS Kang, in charge. Dhakha, AAP, Aman Mohie, Lok Sabha in charge, Ludhiana, and Suresh Goyal president, AAP, Ludhiana, (urban) were present during the interaction.

Upkar Singh Ahuja, president of CICU, said the main issues faced by the industry revolve around Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. Industry representatives demanded that smart meters should be installed only where theft of electricity is apprehended as these are very expensive.

“In contradiction to the claims of state government, the industry is being charged Rs 10-15 per unit. Also, the infrastructure is not being improved as many applications for industrial connections are pending as the grids are working at full capacity. The government should provide a 50% rebate on night tariff in the state and the fixed charges should also be waived off to provide relief to the industry at this hour of crises,” said Upkar Singh.

Pankaj Sharma, general secretary, said, “Number of units are investing in Punjab and setting-up new units and constructing new buildings. As per Invest Punjab rules, it is essential to get building plan approved from department of Factories and Housing and Urban Department. We demand that approval of building plan from Directorate of Factories Punjab should be considered as final & multiple agencies should not be involved”. —