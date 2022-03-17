Ex-serviceman thrashed

Ludhiana, March 16
Some unknown persons thrashed an ex-serviceman at Jodhan village yesterday. A case against unknown persons was registered.
In a complainant to the police, Daljit Singh of Khandoor village said his uncle Gurdev Singh after getting retirement from the Army got a job of security guard in a bank. “On late Tuesday evening my uncle was coming home on his motorcycle. I got a call from some villager who informed that my uncle was beaten up by some car-borne persons and he was lying injured on the road. I immediately went there and rushed my uncle to the hospital where he is still under treatment,” revealed the complainant.
Investigating officer ASI Gurmeet Singh said efforts were on to identify the assailants. —
