Farewell event organised

Khalsa Institute of Management

Ludhiana: Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology for Women (KIMT), Civil Lines, organised a memorable farewell event ‘Yaadein 2024’ to bid adieu and wish luck to the outgoing students. The junior students bid a warm farewell to their seniors. The party was enriched by various cultural events. Dr Hapreet Kaur, director, wished the outgoing students luck and a bright future. A fashion show was organised at this occasion. Khushi, a BBA student, was crowned Miss Farewell. Simran from MCA secured the title of first runners-up, while Ruby from BCA clinched the second runners-up position. Gitika, from MCA, claimed the title of Miss Confident, while Ishpreet, a BCA student, won the title of Miss Catwalk. Ashtha, another MCA student, was hailed as Miss Photogenic. Garima from MBA was declared Miss Vivacious, while Amanpreet from BCom bagged the title of Miss Best Attire. Nandini, from BCA, was declared Miss Elegant, and Neha, representing MBA, won the title of Miss Beautiful Smile.

Guru Nanak Khalsa College

Department of Political Science and NCC Wing of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, celebrated 133rd birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. A special assembly was conducted by Lt Sukhjit Kaur to commemorate his teachings and works. A total of 52 students and cadets along with faculty members participated in this activity. Principal Dr Maneeta Kahlon shared valuable insights on the great leader’s contributions to society. She motivated the students to follow in his footsteps and inculcate his values in their lives to achieve the goal of a just and enlightened society.

Malwa Central College of Education for Women

Malwa Central College of Education for Women organised a workshop on meditation in collaboration with Art of Living. Team ‘Art of Living’ came to apprise the students of the ways to nourish mind and soul. Abhay Khosla was the resource person. Dr Nerotma Sharma, Dr Tripta and Dr Harpreet Kaur Grewal were the organisers. Suman shared her life experience that how Art of Living had helped her to know about her passion. She urged students to become free from the fear of failing and start living life with yoga and meditation. Dr Nerotma Sharma, associate professor, extended a vote of thanks to whole team.