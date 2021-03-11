Farewell party organised in Ludhiana college

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Khalsa Institute of Management & Technology for Women, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, organised a farewell party. The passing out students gave special vote of thanks to the director and teachers of KIMT for their valuable guidance. Dr Hapreet Kaur, Director, KIMT, wished them luck and a very bright future. A fashion show was organised at this occasion. The Miss Farewell title was won by Diksha (BCA) while first runner-up is Srishti (BBA) and second runner-up is Mansi Kanojia (BCA).

Workshop concludes

A 15-day workshop on human values was organised by Hindi Department of Arya College, Ludhiana, concluded on Wednesday. Students were imparted knowledge on moral values and social awareness and those values were cited with examples from Hindi novels, dramas, poems and stories. Appreciating the efforts of Hindi Department, Principal Dr Suksham Ahluwalia said in modern times there is a great need for imparting knowledge on human values. Dr Tajinder Bhatia, Head, Department of Hindi, said students were informed of their duties towards the society and country in this workshop.

Extenstion lecture held

An extension lecture on ‘Sexual Harassment at Workplace’ was organised by the Sexual Harassment Cell of SCD Government College, Ludhiana, as a part of an outreach programme with an objective of creating awareness about safety and security among female students.Advocates Manjit Kaur and Nina Gupta were the resource persons who elaborated on how to create and ensure a safe workplace environment for every woman. Dr Neelam Bhardwaj, Convener of the Sexual Harassment Committee of the College, apprised the audience of the achievements of the advocates in their respective fields.