Faridkot secure 151-run win against Ludhiana

Photo for representation. File photo



Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 3

Faridkot beat Ludhiana by 151 runs in the second league match of Group B in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-23) One Day Limited Overs Cricket Tournament. The match was played at Faridkot on Friday.

This was the second consecutive defeat for Ludhiana, as in the first match, they lost to Bathinda by four wickets.

In this match, batting first, the hosts, Faridkot, reached a challenging total of 288 runs. The main architects of their innings were Shobit Khullar and Ankush Sethi, who scored 95 and 70 runs, respectively. Other useful contributions were made by Shivam Goyal (32 runs) and Abjeet Singh, who chipped in with 26 runs.

For Ludhiana, Chintan Randhan was the most successful bowler, getting four wickets for 66 runs, and Harshit Takkar also took two for 47. Jaish Jain also grabbed a wicket for 54 runs.

The target set by Faridkot turned out to be an uphill task as Ludhiana’s innings came to an end at 137 runs in 32.5 overs. Rajveer Soni (60) and Harshit Takkar (25) were the major contributors to the score.

For the winning side, Sudhanshu Katoch grabbed three wickets for 31 runs, Simranjeet Singh Gharu and Tanishq Ahuja claimed two wickets each, and Sukhreeb Singh and Gorav Kumar scalped one wicket each.

The third match is set to be played between Ludhiana and Mohali on May 7

at Mohali.

