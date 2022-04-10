Farmers protest, seek reduction in toll charges

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 9

Demanding reduction in toll charges and rollback of penalty being imposed on those without FASTag, members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) staged a protest at Ladhowal Toll Plaza on Saturday. During the protest that continued for nearly one hour, the toll passage was made free for commuters.

Dilbagh Singh Gill of BKU (Charuni) said toll rates should be reduced. He said they had also submitted a memorandum (addressed to the Prime Minister) to the toll plaza authorities.

The farmers said: “No toll should be charged from residents who live within the ambit of 20 km from the toll plaza. The toll should be made free for such residents.”

They said commuters were being forced to pay heavy penalties at toll plazas in case FASTag is unavailable. “If anyone does not have FASTag or it’s not functioning, 100 per cent penalty is imposed. There should be no penalty in any such cases,” the protesting farmers said.

The farmers said if their demands were not met, they would intensify their agitation and stage protests, making free passage at toll plazas. —