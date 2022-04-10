Farmers urged to adopt ridge seeding for sowing of paddy

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 9

For conservation of depleting underground water table, Divisional Commissioner Chander Gaind today urged all farmers of state to adopt ridge seeding technique for sowing of paddy instead of conventional method of flooding. He said that it would not only save lakhs of litres of water, but would also help in increasing the yield and reducing input cost.

He said this while attending the district level awareness camp organised in the office of Chief Agriculture Officer Ludhiana today. He was also accompanied by MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

Prime Minister Awardee Progressive Farmer Surjeet Singh Sadhugarh, who has been successfully using this technique over the years, also addressed the farmers.

Commissioner Patiala Division Chander Gaind said that he had a meeting with Surjeet Singh a few days ago who explained the means and ways to save water as well as protect the environment through modern farming techniques. Surjeet Singh has been resorting to such farming techniques which led to saving water during paddy cultivation.

Gaind said farmer Surjeet Singh had brought up the concept of ridge farming under which direct paddy transplantation is done on the ridges without needing to puddle the entire fields. He said, this technique significantly reduces the amount of water required for paddy cultivation besides doing away with stubble burning practices, he said, adding that it also harnesses the yield.