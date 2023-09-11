Fatal attack: Victim’s family writes to DGP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 10

In the case of a fatal attack on a student of Class X in which the boy suffered serious head injuries and had been still bed-ridden at home, his family has written a letter to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav and sought his immediate intervention.

The boy’s father, Mukand Singh, a resident of Seera village, said on July 31, his son Sukhjit Singh (17) was attacked on the head by armed assailants over old enmity. The police initially registered a case under minor sections but later section 326 of the IPC was added to the case.

He said looking at the head injuries, medico-legal report and the manner of the attack, charges of attempt to murder under Section 307, IPC, should had been added to the FIR.

The deceased’s father claimed that he had been shuttling between offices of police officials for justice. Within a month, he met the DCP, ACP and SHO several times but to no avail.

“My son had to drop his studies as he could not go to school due to his serious head injuries. If justice is not delivered, section of attempt to murder not added to the case and all accused are not arrested, we, along with panchayat members of Seera village, will sit on a dharna outside the Meharban police station for an indefinite period,” the victim’s father said.

SHO, Meharban police station, Inspector Davinder Singh said to add section of attempt to murder, the police had been taken opinion of doctors and justice would be delivered as per law.

