Felicitation ceremony

Ludhiana: BCM School, Dugri, organised ‘Trailblazers Award Ceremony’. Dr Vishal Kumar, principal, Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management was the chief guest on the occasion. The function commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the chief guest and other dignitaries. The school principal read the annual report of the school. LIC India had acknowledged 10 talented students of the school in various fields and honoured them with ‘Student of the Year’ award, the principal said.

Punjab Kesari remembered

A havan yajna was performed at LR DAV College, Jagraon, to mark the 95th Martyrdom Day of Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai. College principal Anuj Kumar Sharma, staff members and other dignitaries paid floral tributes to the martyr. It was followed by a lecture on the life and philosophy of Lala Lajpat Rai. The lecture was delivered by resource person Dr Charanjit Kaur Maan from AS Memorial College, Mukandpur.

BCM alumna honoured in America

Dr Harneet Kaur Ranauta, an alumna of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, has come into limelight across American health institutions for her research work on diet and nutrition. School principal DP Guleria said Dr Kaur has been awarded with a national-level honour by the American Public Health Association in its 150th annual ceremony at which she presented her research work in detail.

Lecture on ‘Effective Teaching Skills’

An extension lecture on ‘Effective teaching skills’ was organised at BCM College. College principal Monika Dua formally welcomed resource person Kusum Lata on the occasion. The speaker described the key skills a 21st century teacher ought to hone in today’s world. Developing a rapport with the learners, making eye contact, using hands-on workshops, adopting blended teaching in the classroom to make learning fun, fruitful and effective were some of the salient tips given by the educationist.

Seminar on cybercrime

Post Graduate Department of Computer Science of Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College organised a one-day national seminar on modern cybercrime and its preventions on Thursday. The college authorities said the objective of the seminar was to make young students aware of the threat and vulnerability in the cyberspace in the form of social media, and various upcoming websites, blogs, etc. Professor Asha Rani, head of department, and Gurdas Singh, assistant professor of the department, were the resource persons in the seminar.

Guest lecture on rheumatology

A guest lecture was organised on “Clinical cases in rheumatology and bone disease” at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) by Professor Stuart Raiston, consultant rheumatologist, Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, UK. Professor Raiston informed students about various clinical cases related to rheumatology and told that certain symptoms could take years to mature into health issues. He also elaborated upon the procedures and drugs used for the treatment of joint ailments. The session ended with an interaction between the professor and students.