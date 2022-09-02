Festival rush: Rlys to run 2 spl trains

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 1

The Northern Railways has announced to run two festival trains to cope with the rush of passengers during the festival season. The festival special trains would operate from Newjalpiguri to Pathankot and Dibrugarh to Pathankot (single trip each).

The 05714 festival special train would depart from Newjalpaiguri on September 1 at 9.30 pm and reach Pathankot Cantt at 10.35 am on the third day. The train with general and AC coaches will have halts at Kishanganj, Karagola Road, Naugachia, Khagaria, Begusarai, Barauni, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Motipur, Chakia, Bapudham Motihari, Sagauli, Betiah, Narkatiaganj, Bagha, Siswa Bazar, Kaptanganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Laksar, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana and Jalandhar Cantt.

Another festival special train – 05912, will leave Dibrugarh on September 4 at 6 pm and reach Pathankot at 6.45 pm the third day. The train with general, sleeper and AC coaches would have stoppages at Dhemaji, North Lakhimpur, Harmuti, Vishwanath Chaarli, Bangapara North, Newmisamari, Udalguri, Rangia, New Bogoigaon, Kokrajhar, Newkoochbihar, Newjalpiguri, Kishanganj, Barsoi, Katihar, Naugachia, Khagaria, Barauni, Hajipur, Chhapra, Siwan, Gorakhpur, Gonda, Basti, Barabanki, Lucknow, Hardoi, Bareilly, Moradabad, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana and Jalandhar Cantt.