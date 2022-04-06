Fire breaks out in plastic factory

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 5

A major fire broke out in a double-storey plastic manufacturing unit at Neechi Mangli, Focal Point, on early Tuesday morning. Goods worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire. But there was no loss of life or injury to anybody.

As per information, the fire started at around 5 am today. A passer-by after noticing smoke informed the fire brigade. Within 10 minutes fire tenders reached and started dousing the flames.

When the fire started the factory was closed. A huge stock of plastic was lying in the factory, which was reduced to ashes.

Maninder Singh, Fire Station Officer, said more than 20 fire tenders were used to completely douse the flames in more than two hours.

The fire official said the cause of the fire could be short circuit, but exact cause would be known after the probe.

Sources said the factory owner had not made any fire safety arrangements at the unit. The Fire Department may serve a show-cause notice to the factory owner. The sources said most factories in the industrial hub do not have fire safety arrangements due to which at the time of fire incident, factory staff fail to douse the flame at an initial stage.