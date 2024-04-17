Fire Safety Week: Mock fire drills conducted at Pavilion Mall, Fortis Hospital in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 16
Continuing the campaign to sensitise the residents to fire safety during the ongoing Fire Safety Week, the fire brigade wing of the municipal corporation (MC) conducted mock drills at Pavilion Mall and Fortis Hospital, Chandigarh road, on Tuesday.
With the aim to spread awareness among the residents, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi also participated in the mock drill at the mall and appealed the residents to follow fire safety norms. MC Zonal Commissioner Neeraj Jain, Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO) Maninder Singh and other fire officials also participated in the drill.
During the mock drills, firefighters apprised the residents of precautions they need to take if any fire incident is reported on their premises. A mock drill on emergency and rescue operations was also held using a turntable ladder and other safety equipment.
Residents and staff members were also apprised of the different categories of fire incidents, including those involving inflammable liquids, combustible material, etc. They were apprised of the procedure to operate the fire extinguishers and the steps which can be taken to ensure their and their colleagues’ safety in case fire breaks out in their premises.
Fire officials said the fire brigade is well equipped to tackle any untoward incident and a turntable ladder has also been added to the fleet of fire tenders to tackle fires in high-rise buildings.
MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said the Fire Safety Week would be observed till April 20 and mock drills at public places and hospitals, awareness drives, essay-writing competitions at educational institutes, etc, would be organised for spreading awareness among residents in the coming days.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight
3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...
‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna
Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies
Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi in Ram Navami greetings
He said the memories of that moment continue to pulsate with...
Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips
Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...