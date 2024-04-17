Fire Safety Week: Mock fire drills conducted at Pavilion Mall, Fortis Hospital in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 16

Continuing the campaign to sensitise the residents to fire safety during the ongoing Fire Safety Week, the fire brigade wing of the municipal corporation (MC) conducted mock drills at Pavilion Mall and Fortis Hospital, Chandigarh road, on Tuesday.

A turntable ladder is deployed during a mock fire drill at a mall in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Himanshu Mahajan

With the aim to spread awareness among the residents, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi also participated in the mock drill at the mall and appealed the residents to follow fire safety norms. MC Zonal Commissioner Neeraj Jain, Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO) Maninder Singh and other fire officials also participated in the drill.

During the mock drills, firefighters apprised the residents of precautions they need to take if any fire incident is reported on their premises. A mock drill on emergency and rescue operations was also held using a turntable ladder and other safety equipment.

Residents and staff members were also apprised of the different categories of fire incidents, including those involving inflammable liquids, combustible material, etc. They were apprised of the procedure to operate the fire extinguishers and the steps which can be taken to ensure their and their colleagues’ safety in case fire breaks out in their premises.

Fire officials said the fire brigade is well equipped to tackle any untoward incident and a turntable ladder has also been added to the fleet of fire tenders to tackle fires in high-rise buildings.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said the Fire Safety Week would be observed till April 20 and mock drills at public places and hospitals, awareness drives, essay-writing competitions at educational institutes, etc, would be organised for spreading awareness among residents in the coming days.

