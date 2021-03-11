Five test positive in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, May 1
Five fresh Covid cases were reported, while there was no death due to the disease in the district today.
A total of 1,09,866 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.
The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.90 per cent today. There were 27 active cases in the district and 27 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present no Covid patient is admitted to any hospital in Ludhiana.
Till date, a total of 35,05,030 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 33,80,406 were found negative.
Samples of 3,250 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations
Internet services suspended
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
BSF exchanges sweets on Eid with Pakistan, Bangladesh troops at border
Such gestures help build peaceful atmosphere and cordial rel...