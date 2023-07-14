Four held, 12 stolen vehicles recovered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 13

The Police Division 2 today claimed to have arrested four vehicle thieves in two incidents. Twelve stolen four-wheelers were recovered from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Shyam, alias Naman, a resident of the Samrala Chowk area, Ajay Kumar, alias Dhinga, of Amarpura, Prabhjot Singh of Amarpura and Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassi, of Ferozepur.

ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran while addressing the media said Station House officer (SHO) Amritpal Sharma had received a tip-off that the suspects had stolen several vehicles from the industrial hub. After forming a team, a raid was conducted and three persons were arrested.

Sran said during the preliminary questioning, the trio disclosed about the location where they had kept stolen vehicles and later, the police team recovered eight motorcycles and two scooters.

The ADCP said the police had also nabbed Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassi, of Ferozepur and seized two stolen motorcycles from him. Jassi had a criminal past as five cases, mostly of thefts, were registered against him in the past in the state.

Separate cases of theft were registered in the two incidents by the police.