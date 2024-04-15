Gobindgarh Public College holds valedictory function

Ludhiana, April 14
The 19th annual prize distribution function of Gobindgarh Public College, Alour, Khanna, was held at Kanhaya Lal Bardeja Lions Bhawan today. Pawan Sachdeva, president, Gobindgarh Educational and Social Welfare Trust, was the chief guest. Raj Goyal, secretary, GESWT, and Nitin Saggar, Chairman, GPC, were the guests of honors. The cultural programme included group song, folk song and group dance performances by college students. Principal Dr Neena Seth Pajni read the annual report wherein she highlighted the contribution of the college in providing excellent opportunities for quality education to the people of the steel town and its surrounding areas in the disciplines of arts, computer applications and business administration and commerce. College Colour was given to Dorace Gill, a third year BBA student.
