Govt college official booked for sexually harassing asst professor

Ludhiana, March 12
The Police Division 8 today registered a case against the junior assistant of SCD Government College on the charge of sexual harassment of assistant professor and for insulting the woman.
The suspect has been identified as Neeraj Dutt.
A case under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture, act intended to insult the modesty of woman) of the IPC was registered against him.
The complainant, who is also performing duties of the Deputy Registrar (Examinations), told the police that Neeraj Dutt, junior assistant, SCD Government College, has created an atmosphere of oppression in the institute for the past many years and he had also been posted on the same seat at the same college for the past 25 years.
“The suspect interferes in every work of the college. He uses a threatening tone and foul language with employees of the college but no employee raises his voice against him. My case of senior scale had been pending since 2013 about which I had requested several times to the college authorities but my case has been kept pending deliberately by Dutt, who is dealing the matter. When I spoke to him in December last year, he made baseless accusations against me and used vulgar language which I, as a woman, cannot bear, “ the complainant alleged.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
Veteran Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday
Curtains on the Congress career of 4-term Patiala MP
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Supreme Court to hear on Friday petitions challenging new law on appointment of CEC, ECs
A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna has on February 13 issu...