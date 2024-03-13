Govt college official booked for sexually harassing asst professor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 12

The Police Division 8 today registered a case against the junior assistant of SCD Government College on the charge of sexual harassment of assistant professor and for insulting the woman.

The suspect has been identified as Neeraj Dutt.

A case under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture, act intended to insult the modesty of woman) of the IPC was registered against him.

The complainant, who is also performing duties of the Deputy Registrar (Examinations), told the police that Neeraj Dutt, junior assistant, SCD Government College, has created an atmosphere of oppression in the institute for the past many years and he had also been posted on the same seat at the same college for the past 25 years.

“The suspect interferes in every work of the college. He uses a threatening tone and foul language with employees of the college but no employee raises his voice against him. My case of senior scale had been pending since 2013 about which I had requested several times to the college authorities but my case has been kept pending deliberately by Dutt, who is dealing the matter. When I spoke to him in December last year, he made baseless accusations against me and used vulgar language which I, as a woman, cannot bear, “ the complainant alleged.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.