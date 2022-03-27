Hardeep Singh Mundian tells AAP membership seekers to work as selfless workers

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, March 26

While addressing a gathering at programme organised by the Arhtiya Association the Sahnewal MLA, Hardeep Singh Mundian, warned the Congress and Akali workers, who wished to join AAP, to work as selfless workers without expecting any personal gains in return.

Among those, who wish to join Aam Admi Party (AAP) include Ajmer Singh Dhaliwal, Om Parkash, Gurdeep Singh, Banga Singh, Amrinder Singh, Davinder Jhajj, Joban, Randhir Singh, Sher Singh, Sarabjit Bhatia, Naresh Kumar, Kuljit Singh, Kamaljit Singh and others.

Mundian shared, “We will prepare their profile and send it to the high command for approval. It is only after getting consent from the high command that the AAP membership will be given to them. Those joining the AAP should be clear that only selfless workers will continue in the party formed by Arvind Kejriwal.”

The District Arhtiya Association president, Ajmer Singh Dhaliwal said, “As the party has won popular support from all sections of society, we wish to be its part and serve the public.” —